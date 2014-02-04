How to Transition Your Look From Winter to Spring

Warmer weather might not seem like it’s anywhere on the horizon, but don’t be fooled, because spring is coming soon. With warmer weather comes a complete beauty overhaul. We should prepare to change up our beauty regimen to accommodate the change in temperature. Yes, it’s time to put away the darker hues and embrace warmer colors, give your skin a break, and get ready to deal with some frizzy hair days.
In order to help make the transition a bit easier, we’ve rounded up the must-have products that you will need to usher in spring in the slideshow above!
This fiery orange is the perfect way to welcome the warmer weather.
MAC Cosmetics Lady Danger Lipstick, $15.00, Maccosmetics.com
If vibrant oranges aren't your thing, try this coral shade on your lips. The moisturizing finish is definitely a plus.
NARS Cosmetics Satin Lip Pencil in Lodhi, $25.00, Narscosmetics.com
Say goodbye to cakey foundations! The light formula of this makeup gives your skin room to breathe.
Stila Natural Finish Oil-Free Makeup, $38.00, Beautybar.com
Give your cheeks a slight flush with a super blendable cheek stain like this one from Tarte.
Tarte Cosmetics Cheek Stain in Blissful, $30.00, Tartecosmetics.com
Your winter skin may need a bit of a sunkissed glow, which is instantly possible with this must-have product.
Benefit Cosmetics Highlighter in Sun Beam, $26.00, Sephora.com
Add a pop of color to your eyes with this colorful teal liquid liner. Plus, it also comes in a variety of spring weather-worthy shades.
Lancôme Paris Artliner 24H, $30.50, Lancome-usa.com
Curly haired girls, this is the answer to all your humidity problems. Enjoy your natural texture without the frizz that comes with the heat!
Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $23.00, Ouidad.com
Combat frizz with this sleek serum, which will leave your strands looking and feeling chic.
Kerastase Nutritive Oleo-Relax Serum, $32.00, Soap.com
Gradually bring the glow back to your skin after winter by using this self-tanning face lotion.
St. Trozpez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Bronzing Lotion Face, $30, Sephora.com
Say goodbye to dull winter skin. This product gently removes dead skin cells that have accumulated in the winter months, leaving your skin soft and supple, ready for spring.
Murad Intensive Wrinkle Reducer, $150, Murad.com