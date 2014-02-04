How to Transition Your Look From Winter to Spring

Warmer weather might not seem like it’s anywhere on the horizon, but don’t be fooled, because spring is coming soon. With warmer weather comes a complete beauty overhaul. We should prepare to change up our beauty regimen to accommodate the change in temperature. Yes, it’s time to put away the darker hues and embrace warmer colors, give your skin a break, and get ready to deal with some frizzy hair days.

In order to help make the transition a bit easier, we’ve rounded up the must-have products that you will need to usher in spring in the slideshow above!

