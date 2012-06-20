How To Transition Your Daytime Ponytail Into A Party-Ready Pony

For our latest “Ask An Expert, Be An Expert” series, we’ve teamed up with haircare experts Sebastian Professional and their stylist design team to help find solutions for your biggest coif-related dilemmas. From fighting frizzed-out hair to getting a salon-worthy blowout at home, Sebastian Professional has all the answers you need to create infinite possibilities with your own lovely locks.

Sebastian Professional stylist Marylle Koken has come to the rescue once again, solving us busy, on-the-go gals one of hair’s little conundrums: How can I transition my “work ponytail” into a night-out/high fashion pony?

Follow all of Marylle’s pro hair tips in the video above!

Step 1: Brush the hair out using Sebastian Professional Trilliant thermal protection and shimmer complex for heat protection and a smoothing shine.

Step 2: Spray Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray at the root area to give the hair brushable hold and control.

Step 3: Brush hair to the top and fasten it into a ponytail.

Step 4: Spray Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray on a brush or comb, and glide over the hair not in the ponytail.

Step 5: Take a piece of the hair from the bottom of the ponytail and wrap it around the base of the ponytail.

Step 6: Take a section of hair from the top of the ponytail and tease it with a comb.

Step 7: Go over the hair with the Sebastian Professional Shaper and lightly brush out the teasing.

Step 8: Finish off with Sebastian Professional Shine Define.

Model: Candice Carruth, MUSE

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway

