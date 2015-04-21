Transgender Model Andreja Pejic Will Star as the Face of Make Up For Ever

The latest model and beauty brand campaign deal is one that’s making history. According a Vogue profile, model Andreja Pejic, who has walked down runways and catwalks and modeled for designers from Jeremy Scott to Marc Jacobs will be the face of Make Up For Ever this year—and this means she will be one of the first transgender models to do so. This is a landmark event if we’ve ever heard of one—and deserving of a lot of positive attention, recognition, and congratulations.

This huge news was made in a larger story by the publication that featured Andreja, her ever-successful modeling career that spans from her early beginnings being discovered at a McDonald’s to the shows she’s been cast in, and her decision to undergo a gender-reassignment.

In the story, Andreja addresses society’s view of gender and sexuality and the positive steps that have been made in the recent years. “There are just more categories now,” she says to Vogue. “It’s good. We’re finally figuring out that gender and sexuality are more complicated,” she notes in the feature. She also expressed that she was warned that transitioning would potentially hurt her career—and clearly, we know that’s not the case!

While Andreja is one of the first transgender models to score such a big beauty campaign honor, she follows in the footsteps of Lea T, a transgender model who was signed on with hair care giant, Redken.

She also continues the trend of models returning to magazine covers and as the faces of beauty brands. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner was announced as the face of Estee Lauder while Gigi Hadid signed on with Maybelline.