The One Product That Transformed 8 STYLECASTER Editors’ Beauty Game

The perfect shade of lipstick; the tinted moisturizer that leaves you glowing; the one curling iron that won’t leave your hair flat two hours later: We all know the thrill of finding the one beauty product that finally gives us whatever the hell the commercial said we could totally achieve at home—and once you find it, you buy it in bulk.

Ahead, 8 STYLECASTER editors dish on the transformative beauty products that you couldn’t pry out of their cold, dead hands if you tried. (Too much?)