Transform to a Golden Globe Goddess Instantly

Try on your favorite Celebrity Look on Daily Makeover.com

You can wear your hair like Drew Barrymore

Awards shows like the Golden Globe Awards have women lusting and dreaming of their favorite celebrities’ latest looks like Kate Winslet’s old-Hollywood glamorous red lips and Drew Barrymore’s voluminous locks. Although, many women fear that these glamorous Golden Globe looks will not complement their skin tone or face shape. Don’t let an inactive SAG card stand in the way of evolving into a Golden Globe Goddess — let Dailymakeover.com identify the top Globe trends while transforming women into their favorite Golden Globe show-stopping celebrity!

DailyMakeover.com (including beauty editor, Rachel Hayes and celebrity hair pros, Ted Gibson and Jason Backe) “virtually” transforms users uploaded photos into timeless Golden Globe Beauties in an instant (or an upload and a click!)

Surf the site and check out step-by-step tips on how to recreate favorite celebrity hairstyles and try on a celeb styles from Kate Winslet, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and many more in the exclusive Golden Globes Look Book! Upload the best photo and try on the different styles and learn how-to tips on recreating these Golden Globes looks easily at-home.

Reveal your inner celebrity beauty, and refresh, reinvent and repeat with Dailymakeover.com.

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.