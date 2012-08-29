Your jewelry can do more than just accessorize your clothes. Hair accessories can be expensive and hard to find even though they are popular right now. Follow the likes of Nicole Richie and Rihanna and dress up your hair with the jewelry you already own. Have earrings you don’t wear anymore? Put them to good use by pinning them in your hair for added sparkle. If the everyday ponytail or beach waves aren’t enough anymore play around with these intricate styles. From simple chains to large, elegant brooches, you can add a little or a lot, depending on your mood.
Check out the slideshow for suggestions on how to transform your jewelry into hair accessories.
Add a little sparkle to your updo or braid by adding flower stud earrings randomly throughout your hair. (Victoria Townsend Blue Topaz Flower Stud Earrings, $70, Macys.com)
Update your top knot by adding a stretch bracelet around the base and secure with pins if needed. (Arden B. Stone Station Stretch Bracelet, $14.00, ardenb.com)
Use a wrap bracelet as a headband with an updo. Bracelets that wrap three times work best for most. (Sterling Silver Beaded Leather Wrap Bracelet from Etsy member JillEliz123, $35, etsy.com)
Weave a chain necklace through your braid for some added bling. For shorter hair keep it clasped and start at the base of your neck. For longer hair hide one end at the beginning of your braid and hide the other end in your hair tie. (Chain Necklace, $28, Topshop.com)
Add drama to a low side bun by pinning a large brooch on top of the bun. (Judith Jack Brooch, $250, Endless.com)
Body chains have been popping up everywhere and have been seen recently on Beyonce and Rihanna. While they look great with bikinis or certain dresses, they can't be worn all the time. But you can wear them in your hair as a headpiece! (Beaded Cross Body Chain, $40, Topshop.com)
Follow the headpiece trend by adding a simple gold chain to a long hairstyle. (Ralph Lauren Chain Necklace, $68, Macys.com)