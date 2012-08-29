Your jewelry can do more than just accessorize your clothes. Hair accessories can be expensive and hard to find even though they are popular right now. Follow the likes of Nicole Richie and Rihanna and dress up your hair with the jewelry you already own. Have earrings you don’t wear anymore? Put them to good use by pinning them in your hair for added sparkle. If the everyday ponytail or beach waves aren’t enough anymore play around with these intricate styles. From simple chains to large, elegant brooches, you can add a little or a lot, depending on your mood.

Check out the slideshow for suggestions on how to transform your jewelry into hair accessories.