So This Is How Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Such Great Skin

If you’re anything like me, you watched the Democratic National Convention thinking how great of a job Tracee Ellis Ross was doing as one of the night’s hosts. But you also might have noticed how gorgeous her skin looked. It’s always good but she was glowing. Thanks to a new IGTV, we now have a little peek inside Ross’ skin care routine and can shop the few products we know she uses. Of course, because she’s as smart as she is gorgeous, she used the moment to also remind us to fill out the census that’s due on September 30. We love a multi-tasking queen.

“You know I love me some skin care,” Ross says in the video. “I really do. I really do. And it’s time for some civic action. I say skin care, I say census. You know what I mean?” The video is part of Ross’ partnership with SkinCeuticals, so while the brand is paying her for her opinions, the actress doesn’t do a ton of brand-sponsored posts. That makes me think these are products she really uses and loves—and she’s very knowledgable about. Just like she is about the census.

Ross starts by applying her favorite serum, and a very popular one at that: the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic. This contains 15 percent pure vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) to brighten skin, as well as vitamin E to neutralize free radicals and ferulic acid, an antioxidant, to make the vitamins C and E more stable. Fans love this serum for its anti-aging benefits and the way it brights the skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

After the serum is absorbed into her skin, Ross applies the brand’s Hydrating B5 Masque. It’s a lightweight product packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 that all skin types will find beneficial. You can even use it on dry areas on your body.

When her skin is nice and glowy, Ross logs onto the United States Census Bureau website. “Every 10 years, everyone in the US is counted by filling out the census,” she explains. “So if you have been in this country since April 1, 2020, you should be counted whether you are a citizen or not.” Ross notes that she left the Hydrating B5 Mask on her face for 10 minutes, which is how long it took her to fill out the census.

“When communities are undercounted, they don’t get the healthcare, the education, the representation, the government, they deserve,” she continues. “You deserve to have good skin and you deserve to be counted.” Amen.