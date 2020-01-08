Taraji P. Henson Launched a Haircare Brand Inspired by Her Own Hair Struggles

While the makeup industry has an overwhelming amount of launches as of late, there are still some holes in the hair world. This is especially true in the natural hair category. Well, say hello to TPH by Taraji, Taraji P. Henson’s new brand. The actress rolled out an 18-product line inspired by her own hair struggles, available exclusively at Target. The best brands often come out of a founder’s own wants and needs, because there are often millions of people who share these concerns.

In an interview with People, Henson explained that she struggled to find products to keep her hair healthy while in protective styles. “Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to [do anything else],” she said. “But you have to take care of it.” The noticed that her scalp specifically wasn’t being cared for. That inspired her to create four scalp products, as well as applicators that apply the product directly to your scalp so it’s not wasted on your hands.

The luxe-looking line (everything is under $15!) is color-coded based on hair needs. Teal is for cleansing and care, red for repair, purple for treatment stylers and yellow for scalp-care. The style names are really fun too, such as Glow Up Pure Scalp Oil Blend ($11.99 at Target) to smooth and de-frizz and Ride Or Die Detangling Leave-In Conditioner ($9.99 at Target) for hydrated hair out of the shower.

Though Henson started the line with her own hair in mind, that doesn’t mean she made it for only 4C curls. She promises anyone can use products in the collection, even if your hair is straight and thin. We all want healthy hair and scalps and now, it’s even more achievable. Pick up all the products at Target now.

