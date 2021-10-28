I Tried the Tinted Moisturizer With a 2,500+ Person Waitlist & Here’s What I Really Think

For the past few days, I’ve been getting compliments on my skin and I couldn’t figure out what I was doing differently. Is it that I finally got rid of an epic breakout? Is it my new moisturizer for cooler weather? Then it hit me. I had been wearing Tower 28’s SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation for a few weeks. I was really liking the formula and the coverage but I didn’t realize others had noticed, too.

I started drilling my friends, asking them why I looked better in their eyes. (It’s both fun and annoying to be BFFs with a beauty editor.) What I heard most often was that my skin looked glowy and even but not too covered-up — you could still see my freckles. That’s how I knew I had found my new favorite foundation.

I was trying out the foundation before it launched and boy, am I glad I did. When it finally came out earlier this month, it had a 2,500+ person waitlist according to the brand. But why were folks so excited before they even tried it? Well, for a few reasons. First, it’s tough to find a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a whitecast. And to find a tinted one with 14 shades with no whitecast? Almost impossible. But Tower 28 was able to do it.

SunnyDays is also sensitive skin-approved. So much so that it’s the first and only complexion makeup product with the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. So, if you worry sunscreen will break you out, cause a rash or inflame a condition like eczema, you don’t have to worry about that here.

The non-nano zinc formula is reef-safe, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and contains skincare-like ingredients such as prickly pear extract, aloe vera and white sage sourced from California deserts. And let’s talk about that shade range! Fourteen flexible shades is a great amount for a tinted sunscreen. The brand worked with celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty to nail the shades and undertones so everyone can find their unique hue. Plus, they have really cute names. They’re all named after places in Los Angeles (where Tower 28 is based), as a nod to some of the founder Amy Liu’s favorite local hang-outs. I’m wearing Larchmont.

Considering there was such a massive waitlist, Tower 28 did a good job continuing to stock SunnyDays. You can still pick it up now — at least until it goes viral on TikTok.