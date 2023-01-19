TikTok’s Fave Skin-Clearing Face Spray Just got the Cutest Update for Lunar New Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This Sunday is Lunar New Year, the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It’s celebrated by several Asian nations, such as South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore. Celebrations are also happening across the U.S., including here in Los Angeles where the AAPI-founded beauty brand Tower 28 was born. To celebrate, it’s taking its TikTok-viral SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and giving it a New Year spin. And that’s just the beginning.

Tower 28 partnered with Mayfair Group for its Lunar New Year collection, the maker of those “EMPATHY” sweatshirts influencers are always wearing. Together, they created two limited-edition bundles featuring a sticker pack designed by Korean-Canadian illustrator KimiKimo and the brand’s most viral TikTok products. Of course, there’s a sweatshirt, too — a new “EMPATHY” one! KimiKimo designed the limited-edition, red sweatshirt as part of the collection. And it’s cute.

Both companies promise to make a donation to the non-profit organization Teach AAPI. Shop the entire collection below and find out why TikTokers say SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray saved their skin.

SOS Spray Lunar New Year Edition

The pH-balancing hypochlorous acid toner helps minimize skin irritation and redness and help keep inflammation at bay. It even received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance as safe for all skin types. Grab one and make it so much cuter with free stickers.

Lucky Duo Lunar New Year Edition

Get two viral TikTok products with your stickers: travel-size SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and ShineOn Lip Jelly in shade Spicy.

EMPATHY ALWAYS Lunar New Year Crewneck

Get a Lunar New Year version of the sweatshirt you’ve seen all over TikTok.