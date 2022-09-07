Tower 28’s First Mascara Has an 11,000 Person Waitlist — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It used to be that clean mascaras just didn’t cut it when it came to performance. But all that’s changed and Tower 28 Beauty’s new MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara is helping lead the way. Founder and CEO Amy Liu set out to make a mascara that would hold a curl even on her straight Asian lashes, be smudge-proof and be sensitive-eye friendly. I’d say she nailed it.

MakeWaves curls and lengthens for a natural-looking glam. The formula has vegan, healthy lash ingredients such as panthenol vitamin B5 and castor oil for healthy, strong and conditioned lashes. Now, it could stop there as previous clean makeup did. But there’s performance here, too, with what the brand calls “Aquaflex Technology.” It uses memory hold (like in haircare styling) to memorize the wave of your lashes, keeping them lifted and curled.

Celebrity makeup artist and friend of the brand Katie Jane Hughes is already a fan, saying, “What I love about MakeWaves is how it takes my lashes from 0 to 60 in seconds, which is honestly so unexpected for a clean mascara! It’s a regular in my daily routine, whether I just need a little ‘something’ during the day, or full glam at night.”

Last week, I went to a launch party for MakeWaves at a movie theater in Los Angeles. It’s been a casual 100 degrees and my makeup has been melting off. But I applied a few coats of MakeWaves in the car on my way (in an Uber, not driving) and there were zero smudges throughout the night. Even without curling my lashes, they looked much more lifted than usual. And it actually lasted!

Here’s a screenshot of a TikTok I made. I was impressed with myself — and the product — for doing my makeup in the car.

What I especially like about MakeWaves is the multi-tiered wand. The brand calls it a “Triple-Wave Wand,” three flexible suspended bands connecting into one to capture every single lash. This helped coat all my tiny lashes and make them look more voluminous without clumps. The formula was removed easily too with my regular cleansing balm — without irritating my sensitive eyes and skin.

Ready to try MakeWaves for yourself? You’re in luck. It’s out today.