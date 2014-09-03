Instagram Insta-Glam: Tousled Waves

Besides the fact that the look of lived-in hair is one of the biggest trends for fall, we love the style simply because it gives off the cool girl vibe (and takes almost no time to achieve). Wavy, tousled hair that’s textured and hardly polished instantly ups your chic factor, which is why we can’t get our hands on enough sea salt spray.
For a little inspiration, we turned to Instagram, where we found a slew of tousled waves. The interesting part? Most ladies sporting the style also had some ombre hair color going on, which makes the look even more gorgeous. Take a look at some of our favorites above and get some hair inspiration for yourself!
Put bangs, ombre tips, and tousled waves together and you've got the perfect hairstyle like @Gabillourenco here!
The best way to get tousled locks? Play with them a bit! Never be afraid to fuss with your hair like @Michelletakeaim here, especially if you want that lived-in look.
@Maggiefrue's lightened up waves go perfectly with some burgundy lipstick.
@Sazanbarzani's tousled waves are just the perfect tough to go with an otherwise polished look.
@Veronica_nunez's hair may be medium length, but it's full on tousled waves and we love it.
Tons of texture, volume, and bounce, @Taylor_janelle1's ombre waves are just the right amount of undone.
