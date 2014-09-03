Instagram Insta-Glam: Tousled Waves

Besides the fact that the look of lived-in hair is one of the biggest trends for fall, we love the style simply because it gives off the cool girl vibe (and takes almost no time to achieve). Wavy, tousled hair that’s textured and hardly polished instantly ups your chic factor, which is why we can’t get our hands on enough sea salt spray.

For a little inspiration, we turned to Instagram, where we found a slew of tousled waves. The interesting part? Most ladies sporting the style also had some ombre hair color going on, which makes the look even more gorgeous. Take a look at some of our favorites above and get some hair inspiration for yourself!

More From Beauty High:

How to Make Straight Hair Wavy

Air Dried Hair That Actually Looks Amazing

10 Back to School Haircuts to Impress the Entire Class