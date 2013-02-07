Get the Tousled Locks & Perfectly Undone Makeup Look From BCBGMAXAZRIA

With a collection inspired by a young artistic woman who travels to – and is inspired by – a trip to Istanbul, the models backstage at the BCBGMAXAZRIA Fall 2013 show glowed with a bohemian, easy vibe; glowing youth mixed with the sultry beauty of the Middle East topped with a touch of grunge. Gypsy-esque, lovely and incredibly easy, Val Garland for SEPHORA PRO and Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble created an incredibly alluring look with tousled, side-swept hair and a brownish sunset-inspired eye with glowing skin and a practically nude lip.

Annie Mercer of SEPHORA PRO described the look as “finished but perfectly undone,” with glowing skin flashed with blush for a slightly-windblown look. You can get the rich, dark-brown-coffee smoky eye by blending Sephora Jumbo Liner 12HR Wear Waterproof in 24 Dark Brown Matte with Stila Kajal Eye Liner in Topaz and Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Bourbon together on the top lid alone, then top with 1-2 coats of Dior DiorShow Mascara in Chestnut 698.

The glowing complexion can be achieved by blending Stila Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer into the skin using a tapered foundation brush, then top with Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder and Benefit Cosmetics’ Watts Up! for a fresh, outdoorsy glow that’s gorgeous and effortless.

In order to get the lightly-tousled texture of the hair, Laurent prepped the hair with a combination of Bumble and Bumble Prep and Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, then added their forthcoming Bumble and Bumble Spray Contour for definition and volume without adding weight. The finished look was dusted with Bumble & Bumble Hair Powder to give it grip.

Those gorgeous, moody nails were created with 2-3 coats of OPI Black Onyx topped with their Nail Envy for a matte finish.

[All images by Kristin Booker]