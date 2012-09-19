Tousled Knots at Mulberry: How to Get the Look

We loved the tousled knots seen on the models at Mulberry during London Fashion Week and were inspired to find more similar styles. It’s an effortless hairstyle that looks good with almost any kind of hair and can be altered for different seasons and occasions. For Mulberry, hair stylist Sam McKnight told WWD that the look is “a girl who’s been out partying, then slept with all her hair and makeup—and gone out the next day.”

To get the tousled beach waves, spritz a salt spray (like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray) generously all over hair and scrunch. The texture keeps the knots in place and looks like you just came from a day at the beach, even if you’re in the city. We looked through Pinterest for other knotted inspirations and found various hairstyles from just-slept-in hair to sophisticated ponytails with a twist. Check out the slideshow to see our favorites and how you can create the style in your own hair.