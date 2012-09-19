Tousled Knots at Mulberry: How to Get the Look

We loved the tousled knots seen on the models at Mulberry during London Fashion Week and were inspired to find more similar styles. It’s an effortless hairstyle that looks good with almost any kind of hair and can be altered for different seasons and occasions. For Mulberry, hair stylist Sam McKnight told WWD that the look is “a girl who’s been out partying, then slept with all her hair and makeup—and gone out the next day.”
To get the tousled beach waves, spritz a salt spray (like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray) generously all over hair and scrunch. The texture keeps the knots in place and looks like you just came from a day at the beach, even if you’re in the city. We looked through Pinterest for other knotted inspirations and found various hairstyles from just-slept-in hair to sophisticated ponytails with a twist. Check out the slideshow to see our favorites and how you can create the style in your own hair.
At Mulberry, Sam McKnight created a lived in hairstyle by tying beachy, textured hair and a few randomly placed braids into a loose knotted bun.
Photo:
/WWD
We remembered this gorgeous knot at Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2011 show and it's still circulating around Pinterest. Textured hair is tied in a double knot for a more interesting ponytail plus the second knot makes it more secure.
We love this relaxed day-at-the-beach hairstyle that requires little effort.
Since the tousled knot usually wears better in the summer, here's a smoother and more sophisticated take on the knot for fall and winter.
No more boring ponytails. Even straight and sleek hair can be knotted for a cool effect.
What's great about the tousled knot is you don't have to worry about making the look perfect. Having random strands sticking out of the knot is part of the style.
Here's another knot from Michael Kors that is elegantly pinned but still has a bit of an edge with the loose pieces.
A side ponytail gets a twist with some subtle knots in the back.