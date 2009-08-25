Tousle and Blow

You wake up from a night of intense partying and realize you have to be at work in 30 minutes…showering is not an option. Instead of calling in “sick,” or looking like a hot mess, turn a negative into a positive. Stylists and hairdressers always recommend not washing your hair every day. Not only does washing your hair too much take out essential moisture that your hair needs, but we all know how hot you look the day after you washed your hair; it’s the perfectly tousled, I-just-got-out-of-bed look. All you need is one go-to product to toss into your bag or go-out clutch.

T3’s Orlando Pita’s Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo is taking the whole dry shampoo concept to another level. It can be used with or without a blow dry, the Refresh Dry Shampoo adds volume as well as texture. Coming in three shades for light, dark and auburn tones, the spray takes away odor and absorbs oil while adding a lift. In addition to maintaining your hairstyle without washing it, it’s also great for refreshing stringy bangs. You can also sleep in that extra half hour instead of fussing over your hair, or carry one in your purse so your walk of shame will look less shameful.

T3’s Orlando Pita’ Refreshing Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $25, at t3micro.com