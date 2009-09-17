Totally Three-toned Lids At Tibi

The final look

Photo: Makeup guru Bobbi Brown

It was all about bright, color-blocked eyes backstage at Tibi. Makeup legend Bobbi Brown applied yellow under the brow, bold coral on the lid and lime green liner along the lower lashes.

Photo: Nathan Bush

Skin was left natural and fresh, while the eyes served as the focus for the look. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eye Liner in Black Ink was applied to the top lid while bright green liner lined the bottom. Yellow shadow was brushed on the browbone, giving way to a swathe of pink coral shadow in the crease. Bobbi Brown Coral Pot Rouge was placed high on the cheek bone. Lips were softly defined with a nude lipstick.

When I asked Bobbi how one might interpret this runway look for real life, she replied, “One wouldn’t.” She recommends simply sticking with the lime liner or a more sheer coral on the lids for a more wearable iteration.

Co-lead stylist Frank Rizzieri

Photo: Nathan Bush

Co-lead stylists Kevin Ryan and Frank Rizzieri pulled hair into a not-too-structured bun latitudinal with the ear before weaving in pieces of colored fabric from designer Amy Smilovic’s unused extra textile stash. To create the look, the duo used their R Session Pinup Girl Kit. The team employed Bumble and bumble Thickening Spray for volume before sweeping hair into an updo. Once the hair was secure, a small amount Bumble and bumble Bb Gel was raked into the crown section from the hairline to right above the ponytail. Aveda Air Control Hairspray was sprayed on to make the coif look dry without making it frizzy or shiny.

Pattie Yankee, lead nail technician for Dashing Diva glossed up the models’ nails and toenails with Dashing Diva Polish in Social Climbing a high-society opaque, slightly shimmery pink.