Totally Obsessed With…Penultimate from M.A.C.

As I stated in my Grammy Recap blog I was totally taken by Taylor Swift‘s winged eye liner. Ever since I watched my first episode of The Hills and saw that Lauren Conrad rocked that eye liner like a pro I’ve been dying to recreate the same look but haven’t been able to with my kohl liners.

Well now it seems that M.A.C. Cosmetics has answered my prayers!

PenUltimate lives up to its name! It is indeed the ultimate eye liner. It’s a liquid product that comes with a pen-like applicator.

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooh!!!

It really is kind of impossible to mess up this eye liner. That is of course unless you have the shakes or are prone to sudden outbursts. But if you have a steady hand and have been dying for the perfect eye liner try this product! It’s only $16.50 and I asked the girl at the M.A.C. counter what other colors it comes in and she informed me that right now they are just testing it in black to see if consumers like it. If the product does well then they’ll expand.

So you need to think of this product as “limited addition” and go purchase! Let me know how it works out for you.