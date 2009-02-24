Totally obsessed with…Moroccan Oil

Back when I lopped four inches off of my hair, I told my stylist that I needed a product that would smooth it out. I was paranoid that because I have so much hair, heat and humidity would make it balloon out into a not so stylish mushroom.

She said no problem and grabbed an amber colored bottle and proceeded to work an orange colored oil into my hair. It smelled absolutely amazing.

“What is that??” I asked.

“Oh gurl it’s the Moroccan Oil. It’s a wicked awesome hay-ah oil. Makes ya hay-ah wicked smooth and wicked shiny.”

It really did. And every since then I’ve been hooked. Moroccan Oil is literally the most amazing hair oil product I’ve ever used. It doesn’t weigh down your tresses, it actually helps to dry your hair faster and it contains Argan Oil which might explain the $43 price tag, but you only need a drop. A little goes a long way with this product!

If you have hard-to-tame hair or use a heat product on your hair daily, then I recommend trying the Moroccan Oil! I’ve seen a smaller size of the bottle at select salons for $15 which is a great way to try it out. Also, I’m not sure why it isn’t listed on the website but there is also a Moroccan Oil shine spray as well that is equally amazing!

If you use it let me know what you think! I’m totally obsessed.