Obsessed with…slimming yoga pants

During a recent shopping spree in Boston I decided to check out the new lululemon store at the Prudential Mall. My sister is a die hard fan of these yoga inspired pants and she always raves about them whenever I talk to her so I had to see what all of the hype was about.

The store itself is very calming. For the amount of people who were milling around I didn’t feel overwhelmed at all. And the staff was so nice! I decided to try on the Groove Pant Sneaker. The second I slipped them on I new I was in love.

“These pants are amazing!” I exclaimed from the fitting room. I came out to check myself out and the nice girl working the area smiled at me.

“What style do you have on?”

“The Groove Pant.”

“Oh those are good!”

I twirled around in front of the mirror. I really wanted to do a downward facing dog but thought better of it. “And they make my bum look fantastic!”

“They are known to lift.”

“I’ll say.”

I knew for sure I wanted to purchase them but couldn’t decide on a waistband color. I went back to the display and was just settling on the black pants with the yellow and mint band when a lululemon employee came up to me.

“Do you need any help?”

“Oh no, I’m ok thanks. Just deciding on what color to get.”

“Ok great. You’re getting the Groove Pants?”

“Yes.”

“Ok well you’re petite so just so you know we offer complimentary hemming if they are too long.”

“Did you just call me petite?”

“Yes….?”

She had made my day. I was buying every piece of workout gear from lululemon from now until the end of time.

“Do I have to get them hemmed now in order to get it free?”

“Oh no. You can wear them for 2 weeks or 5 years and come back any time for alterations.”

The pants are amazing. I’ve worn them 3 days since I purchased them on Saturday and they don’t pill. The $96 price tag is a bit more than I’d usually pay for workout pants, but everyone I talk to says they last forever so why not give them a try.

I’m totally obsessed!