Totally obsessed with…grey nail polish

When I first read that grey nail polish was the new trend I nearly gagged. Grey?! Snooze. Why would anyone want to wear grey nail polish when there are so many vibrant blacks and eggplants.

I said *psha* to the grey-sayers and continued to rock out my Wicked and Lincoln Park After Dark. I figured the grey would be a passing trend in nail color like gold was this past summer.





Remember this: Chanel gold. Eeeek!

It was only this past weekend when I was out and one of my friends was sporting a fabulous color on her nails.

“What is this nail polish?!” I asked

She spread her fingers apart and said, “O.P.I.’s You Don’t Know Jacques. It’s that grey color from the France Collection.”

“Really? It looks so good on you! Can I borrow it?”

I took it to my nail salon two days ago and after the initial grimace, the nail technician began the painting process. You definitely need two heavy coats but the result is amazing!

Here is a picture of my hands swathed in O.P.I.’s You Don’t Know Jacuqes. My skin tone in the winter is light with pink undertones and I’ve been getting so many compliments to the tune of “It looks great on your skin tone!”

So if you’re feeling adventurous and want to go with a new trend I recommend maybe putting your Black Tie Optional in the closet for now and really getting to know Jacques.

I’m totally obsessed.