Totally obsessed with…Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish

Winter is upon us. With winter comes the cold and wind and that can leave many of us with some severely dry skin. In order to combat that dryness I make sure that I exfoliate at least once a day with Fresh’s Brown Sugar Body Polish.

Brown Sugar Body Polish has real brown sugar and all natural oils that leave your skin totally soft and ridiculously smooth.

Imagine this: You’ve just come in from shoveling out your car from under 5 feet of snow. Your hands are chapped, your legs are dry and your elbows feel like their own special brand of sand paper. You take Brown Sugar Body Polish and hit all of those spots, massaging in the sugar and oils and taking in the delicious lemon scent. The thoughts of snow drifts, along with your dry skin have melted away.

Brown Sugar Body Polish really is a skin softening savoir!