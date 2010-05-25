Total Perfection

As you know, I am a total sunscreen junkie and love trying new formulas all the time. I tend to like sunscreens that give my skin maximum protection without causing me to break out, but also allow for easy makeup application over it.

One of my long time favorites is by SkinCeuticals and it’s called Sport UV Defense SPF 45. I have used this one forever and it leaves my dry skin nice and moist with a lovely glow. I wear it all year round and my makeup always looks great on top of it. When this fantastic skin care company decided to launch their new Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50, I knew I was going to be hooked. This light easy fluid contains transparent titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that blends in easily and then creates a mattifying look and feel to the skin.

This formula is absolutely perfect for ladies with normal to oily skin or anyone who may get a bit too shiny throughout the day when the temperature rises. It is paraben-free just like my line of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy products and it also contains artemia salina, a plankton extract that increases the skins defenses against to UV and heat stresses. When using this product just shake it up and then apply the sheer silky fluid and watch it disappear into the skin in a flash. After trying it I kept feeling my skin all day long and was a little obsessed with how smooth and soft it made my skin. So it looks like I have a new fav!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.