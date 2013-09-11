StyleCaster
How to Nail the Cat Eye Look From Tory Burch

Kristin Booker
by
tory burch spring 2014

Image via Imax Tree

The look at Tory Burch (as seen on this lovely model above) was very chic to match a ’60s-inspired collection that pulled some retro glamour from the archives for spring 2014. The hair and makeup were a nod to mod, very pretty and super wearable for the coming season.

DSC_0015

Photo by Kristin Booker

Lead Makeup Artist Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics created a Brigitte Bardot-inspired makeup look which started with a glowing complexion courtesy of Fix +, Face + Body Foundation, Select Moisturecover Concealer and Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder. Eyes were given a retro feel with Fluidline in Blacktrack, tracked close to the lashes to give the eyes kittenish definition. Eyeshadow from the upcoming Espresso Blend palette was tapped into the crease for a subtle highlight, and Eye Shadow in Extra Dimension was used to give a subtle highlight at the center of the lid. Mascara was used along the top lashes for maximum impact. Cheeks were flushed across the apples, and lips got a combination of two lip forthcoming lip tints, April in Paris and Particularly Pretty, for a romantic, flirty, gorgeous feel. It’s clear that the ’60s are trending again in the beauty world, and we couldn’t be happier about that.

