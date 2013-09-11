How to Nail the Cat Eye Look From Tory Burch

The look at Tory Burch (as seen on this lovely model above) was very chic to match a ’60s-inspired collection that pulled some retro glamour from the archives for spring 2014. The hair and makeup were a nod to mod, very pretty and super wearable for the coming season.

Lead Makeup Artist Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics created a Brigitte Bardot-inspired makeup look which started with a glowing complexion courtesy of Fix +, Face + Body Foundation, Select Moisturecover Concealer and Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder. Eyes were given a retro feel with Fluidline in Blacktrack, tracked close to the lashes to give the eyes kittenish definition. Eyeshadow from the upcoming Espresso Blend palette was tapped into the crease for a subtle highlight, and Eye Shadow in Extra Dimension was used to give a subtle highlight at the center of the lid. Mascara was used along the top lashes for maximum impact. Cheeks were flushed across the apples, and lips got a combination of two lip forthcoming lip tints, April in Paris and Particularly Pretty, for a romantic, flirty, gorgeous feel. It’s clear that the ’60s are trending again in the beauty world, and we couldn’t be happier about that.

More From Beauty High:

Get the Hippie Glam Look From Donna Karan New York

The One Thing: NYX Curve Eyeliner

Instagram Insta-Glam: The Cat Eye