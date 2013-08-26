StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Tory Burch Launching Beauty Line, DIY Teeth Whitening in 60 Seconds, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Tory Burch Launching Beauty Line, DIY Teeth Whitening in 60 Seconds, More

Augusta Falletta
by

tory burch cosmetics fragrance

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A New York-based nail salon is breathing life into nail art by making it, well, art. [Huffington Post]

2. DIY teeth whitening tricks that last less than 60 seconds. We’re in! [Daily Makeover]

3. Tory Burch is stepping into the beauty game with perfume, cosmetics and skin care. [She Finds]

4. A diet that can make you look younger? Go on, please. [Allure]

5. Julianne Hough certainly can rock a neon eyeliner. See her model every color of the rainbow. [Byrdie]

Image via SheFinds

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share