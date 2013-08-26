Beauty Buzz: Tory Burch Launching Beauty Line, DIY Teeth Whitening in 60 Seconds, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A New York-based nail salon is breathing life into nail art by making it, well, art. [Huffington Post]

2. DIY teeth whitening tricks that last less than 60 seconds. We’re in! [Daily Makeover]

3. Tory Burch is stepping into the beauty game with perfume, cosmetics and skin care. [She Finds]

4. A diet that can make you look younger? Go on, please. [Allure]

5. Julianne Hough certainly can rock a neon eyeliner. See her model every color of the rainbow. [Byrdie]

Image via SheFinds