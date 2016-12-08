StyleCaster
Share

Torrid Just Launched a Majorly Impressive Beauty Line

What's hot
StyleCaster

Torrid Just Launched a Majorly Impressive Beauty Line

Lauren Caruso
by
Torrid Launches Beauty
9 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Torrid

Over the past decade, Torrid has shed its mall-brand reputation for something a little more, well, fresh. The plus-side store has seen an Empire-inspired line, a Rebel Wilson-designed collection, and a denim campaign that starred some of the store’s own employees, all in the past year and a half alone. And now, just in time for the holidays, Torrid’s launching its own beauty line, out now.

MORE: The Best Beauty Products to Shop at PacSun This Winter

“We know that our girl loves beauty,” Lauri Schell, Torrid’s Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty and Accessories, told us. “We did our homework and developed a line with colors that are on-trend, long-lasting, and feel great on your skin. Our cute packaging is also a plus!”

In addition to liquid liners, glosses, and eyeshadow palettes, Torrid debuted tools—beauty sponges, makeup brushes, and even a pair of tweezers—priced between $7 and $25. As for what’s next up? “We’re exploring opportunities within the hair and skin categories,” Schell confirmed. “So stay tuned!”

Click through to see our favorites from the new collection.

MORE: The Best Beauty Inspiration to Copy All December Long

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Torrid Spicy Red Lip Crayon, $8.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Flower Print Eyeshadow Palette, $24.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Champagne Nail Polish, $6.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Barely There Lip Gloss Tube, $6.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Beauty Sponge Pack, $12.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Floral Print Tweexer, $8.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Glitter Skull Nail Polish, $5; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Matte Lip Cream, $6; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Torrid Eyelash Curler, $8.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Under-the-Radar Knitwear Brands You're About to See Everywhere

The Under-the-Radar Knitwear Brands You're About to See Everywhere
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share