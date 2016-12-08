Torrid Just Launched a Majorly Impressive Beauty Line

Over the past decade, Torrid has shed its mall-brand reputation for something a little more, well, fresh. The plus-side store has seen an Empire-inspired line, a Rebel Wilson-designed collection, and a denim campaign that starred some of the store’s own employees, all in the past year and a half alone. And now, just in time for the holidays, Torrid’s launching its own beauty line, out now.

“We know that our girl loves beauty,” Lauri Schell, Torrid’s Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty and Accessories, told us. “We did our homework and developed a line with colors that are on-trend, long-lasting, and feel great on your skin. Our cute packaging is also a plus!”

In addition to liquid liners, glosses, and eyeshadow palettes, Torrid debuted tools—beauty sponges, makeup brushes, and even a pair of tweezers—priced between $7 and $25. As for what’s next up? “We’re exploring opportunities within the hair and skin categories,” Schell confirmed. “So stay tuned!”

