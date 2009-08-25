Topshop Makeup Launch Confirmed

We were super excited when we heard that Forever 21 would be launching a makeup line later this year (nothing like an eyeshadow palette for under $20), but now we are ecstatic to learn that Topshop has confirmed its plans for a makeup collection to launch in 2010. Cosmetics International broke the exciting news yesterday, but with little details to titillate our imaginations. So far we’re envisioning a grungy, yet effortlessly cool palette, a la Miss Moss of course. Unfortunately, until further notice we’ll have to wait til the New Year breaks to see what the London-based retailer has in store for our beautification upgrade. Initially, the line will launch exclusively in England, but we’re hoping that the makeup line will follow in the apparel collection’s footsteps and jump overseas to find its way to our home in Manhattan. Our lives would finally be complete.