Topshop Introduces Makeup Lines in Time for Spring!

Topshop is launching their core beauty line and a seasonal beauty line just in time for the warmer weather and brighter beauty colors that come with it. The line is designed by the company’s consulting makeup artist Hannah Murray, who routinely works on the company’s ad campaigns.

The core line includes 97 products and includes a pencil-like doodle package design, giving it a dreamy, whimsical feel. The trend line has 16 products and will be changed seasonally, according to WWD. Topshop plans to supplement their core line with the trend line four to six times a year.

The beauty line’s main focus will be on color — different cosmetics ranging from shadows to lipsticks will all be available in various bold hues. As for foundations and powders, the closest Topshop comes are with products called Skin Tint and Skin Glow which are a bit more like bronzers.

As for the packaging, Lizzie Dawson, a Topshop designer who led the line’s in-house development said “It’s playful, almost like the Topshop girl drew it herself.”

Product prices range from $8 for an eye pencil to $20 for Skin Tint. As for the trend items, they will be priced about 10 percent higher. Items will be available in Topshop’s top 30 retail stores (including the U.S. location!) and online in May.

