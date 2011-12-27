Tops In 2011: Nicole Richie’s Beauty Essentials

We spent most of 2011 scouring the web in an effort to bring you the latest beauty news. From anti-aging medicine to new product launches, there’s certainly been a lot to write about. But some of our favorite stories were the exclusive interviews we got from our favorite celebrities and it seems as if you guys felt the same way.

We checked the data, and our most popular beauty story in 2011 was an interview we did with Nicole Richie about her beauty essentials. We don’t know what it is about Nicole that made her so popular, but we have a hunch it is because of her laid-back personality and effortless style. From bobby pins to lip salve, Nicole’s beauty essentials are just like ours – timeless and classic.

Read the full article here.