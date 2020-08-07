This New WOC-Owned Beauty Brand Has Famous Investors Like Issa Rae and Hannah Bronfman

When it comes to skin care, there are two big categories. There are the preventatives (the cleansers, serums, etc) and the treatments. The latter is a lot less fun. Topicals skin care wants to help change that and bring ingredient-focused, science-backed products to the masses. These, well, topicals, are for those times your skin flares up and needs a little extra love. Inflammation, dark spots, eczema, post-barbae folliculitis—these skin conditions aren’t easy to treat and products for them aren’t readily available at every beauty store.

“We founded Topicals because we saw the need to create a community around skin for Gen Z consumers, specifically one that destigmatized visible skin conditions,” Olamide Olowe (bottom, right), Topicals CEO and co-founder tells STYLECASTER. “The beauty industry has left people—particularly people of color with skin conditions—out of the conversation, and Topicals seeks to change this narrative. We want to make the experience around the treatment and management of chronic skin conditions fun and more like self-care.”

Olowe founded the brand with Claudia Teng (above, left), who acts as the CPO and co-founder. Get this: they’re only 23 years old. Olowe has experience launching a brand; She co-founded SheaGIRL, in partnership with SheaMoisture. (It was later acquired by Unilever in 2017.) They drew upon Teng’s extensive dermatology research to choose only the most clinically backed ingredients for their products.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Topicals has some serious support already. Investors include Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur and DJ Hannah Bronfman and Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. Topicals will also be donating 1 percent of profits to various mental health organizations. Leading up to the launch, Topicals donated more than $10,000 to Sad Girls Club, Therapy for Black Girls, and Fearless Femme 100, and are partnering with the JED Foundation.

Now, let’s get to the skin care because that’s what you’re here for. Topicals is launching with two vegan and fragrance-free products to start. They’ll be available through October at Pop-In@Nordstrom inside select Nordstrom locations, online at Nordstrom.com and the brand’s website. Shop them both, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faded

This gel serum works to brighten dark spots from discoloration due to sun damage, scarring and inflammation. It contains actives including tranexamic, kojic and azelaic acids, as well as licorice root, niacinamide and melatonin.

Like Butter

If you’ve ever dealt with itchy, red, stress-out skin (like me), this hydrating mask is for you. It soothes and calms eczema-prone skin with Camellia Sinensis leaf, Madecassoside, colloidal oatmeal and ginseng root.