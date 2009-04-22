Top Waterproof Makeup Picks

While it may not rain on your wedding day, there will be one big water-related obstacle you’ll have to deal with: tears, and plenty of them. Avoid a makeup meltdown by choosing products that are longwearing and water-resistant. Here, our favorite water-, sweat- and emotion-proof makeup.

Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner Duo

For a wedding day look with a little more edge, this crease-proof eyeshadow and eyeliner duo is a must. Each compact features two harmonious cream-to-powder eyeshadows that can be worn on the lids as a shadow, drawn across the lashline as a liner or combined to create a smudgy, dimensional smoky eye.

Price: $25

Where to buy: ulta.com

Este Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencils

Not only can this creamy eyeliner stand up to tears and sweat, it goes on super-smooth, sets in just 90 seconds and lasts for 12 hours. Available in seven classic shades, it also contains vitamin E and jojoba oil to moisturize and protect delicate skin.

Price: $19

Where to buy: macys.com

Lancme Effacernes Waterproof Protective Undereye Concealer

Don’t let those sleepness nights of planning show. Hide your under eye circles with this waterproof concealer that evens skin tone and minimizes fine lines for a soft, matte, fatigue-free finish.

Price: $27.50

Where to buy: lancome-usa.com

Make Up For Ever Eye Seal

Having trouble finding waterproof eye makeup in shades you actually like? Then try this alcohol-free sealer that turns any powder makeup into a longwearing, waterproof product. Bonus: it also ups the intensity of the shade and enhances any pearl or shimmer effects.

Price: $20

Where to buy: sephora.com

Clinique Superfit Makeup

Sure an outdoor wedding in June sounded like a good idea at the time, but now you’re buried under 10 lbs. of tulle and the temperature is pushing 80. Keep your makeup from melting off with this revamped foundation that uses featherlight fibers to wick away sweat and excess oil. It can hold up against sweltering temperatures, high humidity and still maintain its coverage for up to eight hours, all while feeling light and breezy on your skin.

Price: $20.50

Where to buy: clinique.com

Stila Convertible Mascara

Nothing ruins your wedding photos quite like mascara streaks. That’s why this double-ended mascara is your beauty maid of honor: It coats lashes in a “tube” of pigment that is water-, sweat- and smudge-proof. Use the large lengthening brush to volumize, then try the defining brush to reach inner and lower lashes.

Price: $22

Where to buy: sephora.com

