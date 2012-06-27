Top off Your Look with a Turban: The Latest in Beauty Accessories

Ever since Prada sent each of it’s ready-to-wear spring/summer looks down the runway with the “modern turban” at New York Fashion Week in 2007, several interpretations of this accessory have been popping up everywhere. One of the most recent to-die-for collections that featured turbans was Anna Sui’s RTW for spring/summer 2012. Each look was topped off (literally) with whimsical turbans that added the perfect amount of modern flair.

This past May, Karolina Kurkova sported a gold, sequined turban with matching dress, designed and styled by the one and only turban and boho queen herself, Rachel Zoe, at the 2012 Met Gala. The look was refined, glamorous and beyond “bananas.”

Although this trend is often associated with elegant runway looks and red carpet fashion, there are many ways you can alter this accessory to make it fit into your own wardrobe. One of the great aspects of the turban is that it can be dressed up and dressed down. Pair it with an over-the-top gown or a simple tank top and colored jeans to complete and modernize your once ordinary outfit.

Take a look at the slideshow to see where to by the latest trend in hair accessories! You’ll be going topsy-turvy over these turbans in no time!