Top off Your Look with a Turban: The Latest in Beauty Accessories

Ever since Prada sent each of it’s ready-to-wear spring/summer looks down the runway with the “modern turban” at New York Fashion Week in 2007, several interpretations of this accessory have been popping up everywhere. One of the most recent to-die-for collections that featured turbans was Anna Sui’s RTW for spring/summer 2012. Each look was topped off (literally) with whimsical turbans that added the perfect amount of modern flair.
This past May, Karolina Kurkova sported a gold, sequined turban with matching dress, designed and styled by the one and only turban and boho queen herself, Rachel Zoe, at the 2012 Met Gala. The look was refined, glamorous and beyond “bananas.”
Although this trend is often associated with elegant runway looks and red carpet fashion, there are many ways you can alter this accessory to make it fit into your own wardrobe. One of the great aspects of the turban is that it can be dressed up and dressed down. Pair it with an over-the-top gown or a simple tank top and colored jeans to complete and modernize your once ordinary outfit.
Take a look at the slideshow to see where to by the latest trend in hair accessories! You’ll be going topsy-turvy over these turbans in no time!
Turbans were popularized by the runway. This particular look is from Anna Sui's Spring/Summer 2012 collection.
This colorful turban from ASOS is the perfect way to add the a floral touch to your summer wardrobe.
A classic, black turban is one way to make any outfit look chic. This one is from NastyGal.
Another way to make your turban look even more boho is by adding a hint of tie-dye. This one can be found at Urban Outfitters.
Carry over the metallic trend to your accessory collection by adding this modern turban by USTrendy.com!
Spotted: the latest trend in hair accessories. Try this turban from Cara, which can be found at Nordstrom.
Hit the scene with sequins in this vamped up version of a turban that can be bought on Etsy.
A true bohemian goddess loves to put flowers in her hair, so try this crochet head piece, by Cara. Also found at Nordstrom.
Although this knit hat by Urbanog.com might not be needed quite yet, it's a good way to transform your wardrobe in the fall and winter seasons.
Another way to incorporate the turban trend is by purchasing a scarf like this one from Charming Charlie (yay they sell online now!). Wrap the scarf around your head, tie a knot or two, and tuck the extra into the already wrapped fabric...and viola! Plus, who doesn't love a two-fer!
Hint: Don't buy too bulky or long of a scarf or else the head piece might look too heavy.