Top Trends at New York Fashion Week Spring 2010

We staked out the Tents at Fashion Week Spring 2010 to bring you the top trends of the season. Here are our favorites that emerged again and again backstage:

Multi-Colored Eye Makeup

Rainbow-colored lids like those pictured at right at Lela Rose rocked at many a Fashion Week show this season. Our favorites invited surprising combos of pinks, limes and yellows to a party of color on lids.

Blue Lids

As seen pictured at left backstage at Baby Phat, this is a deeper, more pigmented version of the blue eyeshadow trend that characterized the ’80s. Blues range from turquoise to cobalt and indigo and look best in highly pigmented formulas.

Smoky Eyes

Smoky eyes like the ones in the photo to the right from the Jenni Kayne presentation are certainly not a new trend, but one that continues to bring drama and flair to our nights out on the town.

Matte Lips in Unexpected Colors

From purple to orange (like the lips pictured above at the Twinkle show) to light, crisp lilac, bold matte lips are having a major moment.

Sun-Kissed Skin

Officially, it’s been in since Coco Chanel was seen leaving a nobleman’s yacht with a deep suntan after cruising from Paris to Cannes. However, this spring, we’ll see faux glows in the form of bronzer and self-tanners experience their “day in the sun.” Pictured on the left is one of the bronzed babes backstage at ADAM.

Bows

Everything old really is new again. Bows, the likes of which haven’t surfaced since the era of lace-adorned Madonna and Who’s the Boss‘s Samantha Micelli raged on the runway. Pictured on the right is the Desperately Seeking Susan style bows backstage at Marc by Marc Jacobs

Structured ‘Dos

Calculated but cool coifs (like the ones pictured on the left at Chado Ralpho Rucci) bring formality and a sense of occasion to the formerly ubiquitous sea of long waves.

Flesh-Toned Nails

Beige-hued nails (like the ones shown above at Karen Walker) will replace the sheer pinks of yore, according to nail maven Deborah Lippmann. We saw her new Lippmann Collection shade Fashion at quite a few shows.

