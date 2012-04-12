StyleCaster
Solutions To The Most Common Skin & Beauty Problems

Rebecca Shaw
by
Spring is here, and aside from needing fresh new makeup looks, our skin needs some attention too. I’ve listened to your most common beauty & skin problems and I’m here to say “Beauty 911, what’s your emergency?”

Celebrities like Sienna Miller & Kim Kardashian appear to be flawless on the red carpet and in magazines, everyone has their own beauty meltdown once in a while. And although we all strive to look like these hollywood beauties, they’re only human and everyone can relate to a few imperfections. With so many products on the shelves, it can be difficult to decide which to turn to for help, that is why I am here. Consider these 5 products my version of “real life airbrushing” — the top solutions to the most common skin & beauty problems!

About Rebecca: My grandmother started it all. As a little girl I would watch her “put on her face” (Clinique makeup) and I was fascinated. I would ask her why Chanel # 5 was her favorite perfume because at age 5, I thought it smelled stinky. I wanted to know it all! She always looked beautiful and she was even more beautiful on the inside. Then my mom, who radiates natural beauty from her warm inviting personality, smile, and those famous hugs. She has no idea how beautiful she is, makeup or no makeup, and she has the best intentions for everyone around her always. She taught me that beauty comes from confidence in yourself. That makes her the most beautiful woman I know. They’ve been my teachers and inspiration. So naturally, I decided to dedicate my blog to them, their middle names being “Naomi” and “Jean.”

I will post all the beauty products I’m thinking about, researching, testing, loving, promoting the heck out of for no money because I’m obsessed, tips, tricks, etc.! My hope is to help you discover something new or find something you’ve been looking for, to become savvier, and more confident! And always remember, beauty truly radiates from the inside out!

This antioxidant rich oil has skin perfecting superpowers! Essential fatty acids & Vitamin E help moisturize, reduce fine lines, shrink pores, even-out skin tone, and more. The best part? It can be used on hair and nails too. My favorite multi-tasking problem solver!
(Josie Maran 'Argan Oil'- $14 to $96, josiemaran.com)

When it comes to getting skin squeaky clean, this product changed the game. Sonic cleansing bristles remove impurities and clear pores 6x better than hand-washing alone -- for a face that is soft, smooth and glowing. Use it with your favorite face wash!
(Clarisonic 'Mia', $119, clarisonic.com)

Made with the highest allowable dose of sulfur to destroy bacteria, this treatment zaps breakouts faster and better than anything I've ever tried! It's best worn as an overnight spot treatment, and healing begins immediately for a beautifully clear complexion.
(Kate Somerville 'EradiKate', $22, katesomerville.com)

Not all body scrubs are created equal, and this one is my champion. It boasts award-winning medical quality exfoliation that eliminates rough dry skin, eczema, and even "chicken bumps" (Keratosis Pilaris). It's also a perfect prep for self-tanning!
(DERMAdoctor 'KP Duty Body Scrub', $44, dermadoctor.com)

Invented by a dentist accidentally, this secret potion zaps ingrown hairs, clears, and even prevents razor burn. And it's all in a convenient little roll-on bottle! Perfect for bikini lines, underarms, men's necks, faces etc. Nothing short of a razor burn miracle.
(Tendskin Refillable Roll On, $17, tendskin.com)

