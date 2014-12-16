The 10 Most Searched Beauty Questions of 2014—Did You Get Your Answers?

What do you do when you’re in dire need for tips on banishing a blemish? What about when you’re curious about all those innovative and amazingly effective Korean beauty products popping up all over the market? That’s right. You grab your iPhone or open up your laptop and search it. And in a few clicks (maybe more if you fall down the endless rabbit hole of the World Wide Web) you have your answer. We can’t imagine how long our burning beauty question list would be if we didn’t have the good ole’ Internet to lend a helping hand and guide our search.

In an effort to look back and see what the world was searching for in 2014, Google worked through its extensive data and rounded up the 10 most searched beauty questions of the year. The compilation covers trendy beauty topics like eyebrows (thanks, Cara Delevingne) and BB creams as well as classic skin care problems women have been dealing with and trying to cure for years. If you glance over the list you’ll probably find a question that lives in your own Google search history. Check them out below!

1. How to Get Rid of Acne

Let’s put it simply–acne is annoying. It’s can be a hard problem to combat, and with its spontaneous nature, it causes problems at unexpected and unwelcome times. In addition the source of your acne can be difficult to target, as there are a variety of causes including stress, diet, and your hormone balance. Luckily, there are plenty of products and treatments out there to minimize its effect on your skin, so get searching!

2. How to Get Rid of Stretch Marks

Stretch marks remain a mystery to many of us. We’re often left baffled at when they even arrived or the fact that they popped up without us even knowing it! When it comes to stretch marks, early treatment to reduce their appearance is key.

3. How Often Should I Wash My Hair?

There really isn’t a universal answer to this question, which is probably why most of us are searching for it. How often you wash your hair depends on your hair type, as well as your daily activity and the amount of product you’re using to style it. If you have an oily scalp, you might have to wash more often than someone who doesn’t. Before you pick a new routine, you need to map out your personal hair facts and find the best fit.

4. What Is BB Cream?

BB creams are little multitasking miracle works. Often tinted with SPF and anti-againg benefits, these beauty balms work to combine multiple skincare steps and issues into one small bottle.

5. How to Clean Makeup Brushes

Take the fact that this question appeared on this list as a friendly reminder to sanitize your tools—and it takes little to no time at all to do. You have no excuse!

6. How to Get Rid of Bags Under Your Eyes

If only we could get a full night of beauty sleep every single evening! So is there a secret to looking refreshed and awake? Yep! In fact, there are plenty of ways to get rid of those puffy bags—even if you’re still a little sleepy.

7. How to Minimize Pores

Of course this made the list! We all want smaller pores, and getting them isn’t impossible. From exfoliating tips to natural remedies, there is a path for everyone.

8. How to Shape Eyebrows

A bold brow was one of the most popular beauty topics of 2014. And yes, there is an art to shaping them.

9. What Are Freckles?

These little sunkissed spots shouldn’t cause confusion in the makeup department. We’ve pulled together a ton of beauty looks that will help you embrace them in the end!

10. How to Apply Foundation

It sounds basic, but learning how to apply foundation properly actually takes some skill to get your complexion to that flawless state. And on top of actually applying it, you’ve got to think about the formula (powder, liquid, etc) that works best for you! But once you’ve got it down, your life will never be the same. Practice makes perfect, right?