The 31 Top-Reviewed Products at Sephora

I was browsing through Sephora on my boyfriend’s computer the other day when he happened to look over my shoulder. He must’ve been standing there for a nearly 30 seconds—a lifetime in hover years—before I even bothered to look up from my beauty product trance at him: mouth agape, staring at the maze of never-ending products.
“How do you even sort through everything on there to find the good stuff?” he asked earnestly, watching in amazement as I scrolled. And then it hit me—as someone who’s had more than a decade of Sephora-scrolling practice (and, you know, a job in the industry), I’m pretty familiar with Sephora. By proxy, I can also tell if a product is going to be worth my time and money within seconds: Once you get past the ingredients and product copy, it’s all in the review section. And while you’d think a few good reviews with a high star-rating would be enough to decide if a product is good, oftentimes, one user can sway a rating with a very bad (or very good review). Because he most popular products at any given store aren’t always the best, we sifted through the thousands upon thousands of beauty products on the site—including makeup, skin-care, hair products, fragrances, and tools—to bring you the 31 products that are both the most- and top-rated products at Sephora.
Not only do the following pickis have the highest star rating in their section, but they have hundreds—sometimes thousands—of reviews to back ’em up. Ahead, the top-rated beauty products at Sephora.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $42; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 2998 reviews)
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 4026 reviews)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 9214 reviews)
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed, $38; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 2588 reviews)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, $18; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 5923 reveiws)
Nars Blush, $30; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 16,356 reviews)
Tarte Tartlette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $45; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1598 reviews)
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 1882 reviews)
Glamglow Gift Sexy Supermud Set, $69; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 109 reviews)
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $30; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 5031 reviews)
Philosophy Purity Made Simple, $24; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 10,205 reviews)
Foreo Luna Mini 2, $139; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 286 reviews)
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $29; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1480 reviews)
Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil, $48; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 6526 reviews)
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $85; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 3619 reviews)
Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme, $70; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 765 reviews)
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum, $94; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 142 reviews)
L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil, $25; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 1234 reviews)
L’Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil, $46; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 680 reviews)
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel, $25; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1339 reviews)
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, $28; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 704 reviews)
Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Treatment, $34; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 98 reviews)
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $270; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 125 reviews)
Sephora Collection Mini Blast Travel Iconic Blow Dryer, $26; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 112 reviews)
Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush, $15; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 424 reviews)
Hourglass Vanish Foundation Brush, $46; at Sephora ( 4.7 stars, 1399 reviews)
Sephora Collection Classic Mini Multitasker Brush #45.5, $14; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 499 reviews)
Nars Pencil Sharpener, $6; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 614 reviews)
Sephora Collection Pro Featherweight Complexion Brush #90, $34; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 75 reviews)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers, $28; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 386 reviews)
GHD Classic 1” Inch Styler, $149; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 522 reviews)
