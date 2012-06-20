Battle Any Heat Wave With These 14 Must-Have Products

Today is the official first day of summer and here in New York, we were made aware of the start of the season with a sudden heat wave. Across the country people are doing their best to stay cool in the sudden hot weather. Even though it is summer and we should expect the hot weather, it is hard to prep for the day when you can never be quite sure what the weather is going to be like.
No one wants to worry about their makeup melting off their face or having super frizzy hair. When the temperature rises, it seems that your hair does as well. Try using products that add moisture to your hair so that it doesn’t have to absorb it from the air outside. As for your face, a silicone-based foundation works best because it acts as a barrier between your skin and the humidity – this keeps it from streaking down your face during a heat wave.
We found the best products to keep your makeup in place and hair from going haywire in a heat wave, and pulled them together into a slideshow above. Let us know if you have used any of them before, or if you have any secrets you’d like to share about your heat-battling routine in the comments section below!
It is important to start with a moisture shampoo and conditioner to prevent frizz when blow drying hair. Aveda's Dry Remedy leaves even the most brittle and dry hair, soft to the touch. (Aveda Dry Remedy Shampoo, $24, Aveda.com)
A silicone based foundation acts as a barrier between your skin and the humidity. This lightweight formula provides the right amount of coverage without looking like you've caked on pounds of makeup. (Covergirl TRUblend Liquid Foundation, $9.59, Drugstore.com)
Living Proof uses a molecular shield to ward off frizz, as opposed to silicone or oil that can weigh your hair down. Use this cream before or after styling your hair to leave it soft and smooth. (Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream, $26, Ulta.com)
Blotting papers are always handy to have around, especially in the summer. These thin sheets absorb the oil from your face without smudging makeup off your face. Just blot gently and throw away when you're finished! (Boscia Blotting Linens, $10, Sephora.com)
Use a deep conditioner a couple times a week to smooth the ends of your hair and repair the damage that is caused by heat and humidity. (Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Deeeeep Conditioner, $4.29, Ulta.com)
A waterproof mascara will keep you from worrying about runny eyes even on the hottest of days. All it takes to get off is some eye makeup remover. (Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes! Waterproof Mascara, $19, Sephora.com)
Boar bristle brushes are the best to use when blow drying hair. Spray some hairspray on it and lightly brush hair before leaving the house to smooth stray frizzy stands down. (Macadamia Natural Oil Nylon/Boar Bristle Cushion Paddle Brush, $35, Folica.com)
A powder blush can look caked on when you start to get hot. Try a mousse or gel blush that absorbs into your skin. (Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush, $7.99, Ulta.com)
This handy, portable mascara-like wand is perfect for those pesky flyaways when you're out and about. (John Frieda Full Repair Touch-Up Flyaway Tamer, $8.99, Ulta.com)
A gel eyeliner is great for its longevity. Use an angled brush to put it on your lids for a perfectly straight liner look. It also doesn't smudge as easily as other eyeliners. (Bobbi Brown Long-wear Gel Eyeliner, $22, Sephora.com)
This 5-in-1 serum spray is silicone free, so it won't weigh your hair down. It also gives your hair a great shine finish while creating a barrier against the humidity. (Garnier Fructis Sleek Finish 5-in1 Serum Spray, $4.97, Walmart.com)
We can't stress enough how important it is to use a primer! It really does make a difference when it comes to keeping makeup in place during the summer. (Smashbox Photo Finish Primer, $36, Sephora.com)
Don't forget about deodorant! No one wants to be the smelly person in the office. Try Secret Outlast to eliminate odors and smell fresh all day. (Secret Outlast Anti-Persperant, $4.99, Drugstore.com)
Use a cream eye shadow to prevent caking during the hot weather. (Benefit Creaseless Cream Eye Shadow, $19, Benefit.com)