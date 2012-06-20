Battle Any Heat Wave With These 14 Must-Have Products

Today is the official first day of summer and here in New York, we were made aware of the start of the season with a sudden heat wave. Across the country people are doing their best to stay cool in the sudden hot weather. Even though it is summer and we should expect the hot weather, it is hard to prep for the day when you can never be quite sure what the weather is going to be like.

No one wants to worry about their makeup melting off their face or having super frizzy hair. When the temperature rises, it seems that your hair does as well. Try using products that add moisture to your hair so that it doesn’t have to absorb it from the air outside. As for your face, a silicone-based foundation works best because it acts as a barrier between your skin and the humidity – this keeps it from streaking down your face during a heat wave.

We found the best products to keep your makeup in place and hair from going haywire in a heat wave, and pulled them together into a slideshow above. Let us know if you have used any of them before, or if you have any secrets you’d like to share about your heat-battling routine in the comments section below!