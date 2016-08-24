StyleCaster
Share

The Top 5 Pinned Makeup Palettes of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Top 5 Pinned Makeup Palettes of All Time

Lauren Caruso
by
The Top 5 Pinned Makeup Palettes of All Time
5 Start slideshow
Photo: Tory Rust

You probably rely on just one makeup palette, unlike the dozen or so lip balms and travel eye creams you have floating around the bottom of your makeup bag. Be it the original Naked Palette from Urban Decay or one you finally splurged on this year, a good makeup palette—eyeshadow palettes, specifically—is a staple. Besides, who has time to deal with digging out half a dozen single eyeshadow pods in the morning?

MORE: See Victoria Beckham’s New Makeup Collab with Estée Lauder

And, while social popularity shouldn’t be the driving force behind a beauty purchase, a cosmetic that blows up on Pinterest or the ’Gram is probably popular for good reason. With that in mind, we teamed up with the folks at Pinterest to find out which makeup get the most love. Ahead, the top-pinned makeup palettes to shop right now.

MORE: All-in-One Makeup Palettes That Make Getting Ready Easy

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $45; at Macy’s

 

Photo: Macy's

Smashbox Photo Matte Mini Eye Palette $25; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Lorac Makeup Pro Palette 2, $44; at Lorac

 

Photo: Lorac

theBalm NUDE 'tude Eyeshadow Palette, $32.38; at Amazon

 

Photo: Amazon

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $54; at Macy’s

 

Photo: Macy's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Beyoncé Just Released a Million BTS Pics from 'Lemonade'

Beyoncé Just Released a Million BTS Pics from 'Lemonade'
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share