The Top 5 Pinned Makeup Palettes of All Time

You probably rely on just one makeup palette, unlike the dozen or so lip balms and travel eye creams you have floating around the bottom of your makeup bag. Be it the original Naked Palette from Urban Decay or one you finally splurged on this year, a good makeup palette—eyeshadow palettes, specifically—is a staple. Besides, who has time to deal with digging out half a dozen single eyeshadow pods in the morning?

And, while social popularity shouldn’t be the driving force behind a beauty purchase, a cosmetic that blows up on Pinterest or the ’Gram is probably popular for good reason. With that in mind, we teamed up with the folks at Pinterest to find out which makeup get the most love. Ahead, the top-pinned makeup palettes to shop right now.