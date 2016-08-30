The Most-Pinned Red Lipstick of All Time Is Exactly What You’d Guess

OK, fine: This might be surprising to exactly nobody, but the top-pinned red lipstick of all time is M.A.C’s cult-favorite, Ruby Woo—and it’s been Pinned more than 360,000 times.

It should be no wonder why: The shade’s insanely flattering on every single skin tone (the blue-red brightens up porcelain skin tones and pops against deep complexions), it stays put for hours, and at $17, it isn’t as cost-prohibitive as, say Tom Ford, YSL, or Kevyn Aucoin. Even better? The iconic siren bullet is super-matte, but won’t dry out your lips. Win! Oh, and if you’re not sure what it looks like on your skin tone, let one of the nearly 20,000 Instagram posts show you.

But if $17 is too steep for something you’ll probably end up licking off, there are some convincing cheaper alternatives: Try Sephora Collection Cream Lipstain in Always Red, a bold matte red stain for $14; Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Best Red, which is slightly cooler ($5.49); or L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Lip Color in True Red ($5.99). And if you’re still not sure what the most flattering color for your skin tone is, we got you.