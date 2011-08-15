Top Body Moisturizers To Take You Into Fall

With fall and then winter just around the corner, (yes, I said the dreaded words, fall and winter) new fall products have launched and makeup counters are changing their colors for a new season. Your body needs a change too. Your summer moisturizing, face washing and makeup routine needs a switch-up and Beauty High will hold your hand through the process.
Hydrate your skin in the upcoming months so that winter doesn't hit you too hard. (The Body Shop Shea Body Butter, $20 sephora.com)
Milk and Honey is a comforting scent combination to be wearing when the weather gets cold and this lotion is ultra-nourishing. (Burt's Bees Naturally Nourishing Milk & Honey Body Lotion, $10 burtsbees.com)
If you have sensitive skin, you want a cream that will hydrate and calm any irritation or redness. (Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream, $28.50 fresh.com)
This Kiehl's lotion is lightweight yet still super nourishing. Plus, it smells great! (Kiehl's Musk Lotion, $20 kiehls.com)
This lotion naturally hydrates and balances ph of all skin types. (Malin & Goetz Vitamin b5 Body Moisturizer, $70 malinandgoetz.com)
This lotion's scent is enough to make you fall in love, how appropriate! since it's called Falling in Love (Philosophy Falling In Love Perfumed Romantic Body Lotion, $34 sephora.com)
This lotions actually improves skin's resistant to dryness. (Olay Quench Daily with Vitamins e & B3, $5.49 drugstore.com)
With the power of cocoa butter, this lotions leaves your skin supple and smooth. (Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Butter Deep Conditioning Body Lotion, $7.64 drugstore.com)