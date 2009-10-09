Top Makeup Tips From A Pro

Name: Alex Almerda

Agency/Salon: See Management

Hometown: Elizabeth, NJ

Current Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen, NYC

What brands/salons have you worked for?: MAC, shu uemura, Laura Mercier, YSL Beaute.

What product is your #1 secret weapon for the face?: Touche Eclat by YSL.

For Lips?: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream.

For Eyes?: shu uemura Eyelash Curler, DiorShow Mascara.

What is your best makeup tip for women?: Moisture. Well-conditioned skin looks and feels better and helps to ensure optimal makeup performance and wear.

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Blue eye pencil and overly frosted all-over makeup (i.e. late ’70s, ’80s makeup looks sometimes seen in hair salon books).

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: No.