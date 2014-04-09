StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Top Knots

Ashley Okwuosa
by
If you can master the perfect top knot, it means you’ve mastered the art of messy cool. Whether you’re skipping a few washes or you’re simply looking for a chic way to style your hair in under five minutes, top knots fit the bill. If the messy look isn’t your thing, don’t sweat it. There are styles for every occasion, and we’ve got you covered.

We’ve scrolled past some of the best top knots on our Instagram feed, and put together a list of our favorites. Take a look at the slideshow above to see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own.

From work to play, top knots always look top notch. 

A perfect top knot is the best way to start the day, and we think @Nfofo nailed it. 

Messy but perfect, this top knot on @Rika_fashionlover has all the elements of a look we can steal for the weekend. 

@Samanthaarrow's sleek topknot is perfect for the days when you're skipping shampoo. 

A messy top knot and ombre hair? @Ellerogerswolf's look is the epitomy of cool. 

@Angelinany paired a futuristic top knot with a killer cat eye for the ultimate combination. 

@Shiwestcounty is ready for spring with her carefree bun and added flowers! 

@Eveandaustin perfected the wedding worthy top knot.

We can't tell which is cuter: @Wrapupbun's top knot or flowers. 

