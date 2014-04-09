Instagram Insta-Glam: Top Knots

If you can master the perfect top knot, it means you’ve mastered the art of messy cool. Whether you’re skipping a few washes or you’re simply looking for a chic way to style your hair in under five minutes, top knots fit the bill. If the messy look isn’t your thing, don’t sweat it. There are styles for every occasion, and we’ve got you covered.

We’ve scrolled past some of the best top knots on our Instagram feed, and put together a list of our favorites. Take a look at the slideshow above to see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own.

More From Beauty High:

How to Get Festival-Ready Hair for Coachella and Beyond

How to Get the Perfect Ballerina Bun

From Top Knots to Sock Buns: Bun Hairstyles for Any Occasion