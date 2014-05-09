StyleCaster
Best of the Week: Top Knots, Braids and More

There was a lot happening within the worlds of art, fashion, and movies this week, resulting in our favorite celebrities being in the spotlight even more than usual. We all watched as the stunning stars strutted their stuff at the MET Ball earlier in the week, putting us all in a beauty and fashion frenzy, and as though that weren’t already enough, the lovely ladies continued to turn heads at galas and fashion shows as the week progressed.

From Georgia May Jagger’s lavender lids to Elle Fanning’s ethereal top knot, it was clear that spring has officially sprung and we have the beauty looks to prove it. So, keep reading to find even more beautiful hair and makeup looks to wear this season.

Georgia May Jagger Lavender Eyeshadow

Mike Pont/ Film Magic

With parents like Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, it’s impossible for model Georgia May Jagger to not have beauty and style in her DNA, but when she attended the Delete Blood Cancer Gala, she proved that she has style of her own.

Rihanna Christian Dior Cruise 2015 Show

Bryan Bedder/ Getty Images Entertainment

It was hard to keep our eyes on Christian Dior’s Cruise show while Rihanna’s wild, unruly half updo and matte red lips were sitting front row.

Elle Fanning Flower Bun

Dave J Hogan/ Getty Images Entertainment

Elle Fanning looked like a modern day princess at a reception for ‘Maleficent,’ wearing a bun surrounded by beautiful flowers and gorgeous pink eyeshadow.

Marion Cotillard Coral Lipstick

Bryan Bedder/ Getty Images Entertainment

A cute ponytail and a glossy coral pout complete Marion Cotillard’s effortlessly stunning and chic look.

Blake Lively Fishtail Braid

Desiree Navaro/ Wire Image

Rocking an undone fishtail braid and navy rimmed eyes, Blake Lively simply smoldered on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez Top Knot

FOX/ Fox Image Collection

Jennifer Lopez’s showed off the glow that made her a household name and the envy of every woman out there during a taping of “American Idol.” Her slightly disheveled top knot is also a great ‘do to rock when the weather is just a little more humid than you’d like.

Angelina Jolie Cat Eye

Dave M Benett/ Wire Image

Angelina Jolie wore her signature feline flick and glossy nude pout at an event for her new film, ‘Maleficent’ and secured her title as most beautiful person, ever.

Andrew H Walker/ Getty Images Entertainment

Gisele Bundchen’s radiant skin and sun-kissed strands have us yearning for the days spent enjoying the summer sun.

