The 10 Best Celebrity Top Knots

Scorching hot temperatures and frizz-boosting humidity can make it pretty hard to keep your hair perfectly coiffed during the summer. Luckily, you really don’t have to thanks to the top knot—the hairstyle that we’re so thankful is on trend.
This undone updo is low maintenance, will survive the most brutal heatwave, and works for pretty much every hair type. Besides, there are also tons of different looks you can pull off by piling your hair on top of your head. Just take a look at how celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Dianna Agron, Sophia Bush, and more tamed their manes with the sky-high style!
"Glee" star Dianna Agron softens up her top knot by leaving face-framing strands out of her updo.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sophia Bush's thick, super glossy fringe looks pretty amazing paired with a neat, sophisticated high bun.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pint-sized "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere's textured top knot is the perfect summer hairstyle for girls with curly or wavy hair.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
A tight, slicked back updo like Ciara's will stay put through even the hottest days of summer.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for LOGO
A few stray strands make Miranda Kerr's knot look both undone and sophisticated.
Photo:
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
At this year's Golden Globes, Emily Blunt went for a polished, classic ballerina bun—the perfect way to highlight her gorgeous skin and show off her bold earrings.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
MTV's "Teen Wolf" star, Crystal Reed, goes for a messy, more undone top knot.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Rachel McAdams accessorizes her sky-high top knot (and gorgeous red hair) with a thin, shiny headband.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Before chopping her hair off into a long bob, Jennifer Lawrence made her top knot look effortlessly cool.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Emma Stone went for a sleek, smooth, and flyaway-free updo that really made her bright pink lips pop.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images