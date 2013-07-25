The 10 Best Celebrity Top Knots

Scorching hot temperatures and frizz-boosting humidity can make it pretty hard to keep your hair perfectly coiffed during the summer. Luckily, you really don’t have to thanks to the top knot—the hairstyle that we’re so thankful is on trend.

This undone updo is low maintenance, will survive the most brutal heatwave, and works for pretty much every hair type. Besides, there are also tons of different looks you can pull off by piling your hair on top of your head. Just take a look at how celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Dianna Agron, Sophia Bush, and more tamed their manes with the sky-high style!

