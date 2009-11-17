Top Hair Products for Winter – See Who’s Tweeting About Them

One of the biggest beauty issues most women face in the winter months is dry, damaged hair. We asked our beauty-addicted Twitter followers to share their secrets for keeping hair healthy, soft, and strong. Here, their tips in 140 characters or less:

1) The creme de coco mask by bumble and bumble is amazing for all hair types. Also dont over wash your hair! @brihel

2) I use dry shampoo whenever I can & deep conditioner every shower. Love anything with protein + condit from hair dye kits! @makeovermomma

3) If you’re going to be outside all day skiing or sledding, douse your hair with spray-on conditioner and rinse out when inside. @bathroomhogs

4) To make hair healthy and strong – all the obvious things – good genes, good diet, Pantene, no bleaching, no teasing be gentle. @stylistAnnalisa

5) I use Ojon hair mask once a week and always use Dove Heat Resistant Spray @pinkdivamua

6) Warm coconut oil. Makes my hair shiny and keeps my scalp flake free! @IndianGirl

7) Olive oil & honey deep conditioning treatment, WEEKLY! put on a plastic cap & keep it on for an hour… results = SOFT HAIR! @meaganshea

8) Healthy looking hair comes from being healthy. Eat right, feel right, and ultimately look right. Protein definitely helps. @vivitone

9) Wash every other day, lay off on heat tools & if you must, use a dry shampoo to make it last longer! @TheSmokeyEye

10) Warm not hot water, sulfate-free sham, blowouts only when necessary and Morrocan Oil fo’ show! @BeautyBreak

11) I keep my hair looking good with deep conditioners once a week and trims. I also keep it away from the flatiron! @HairGirlDenver

12) Warm oil massage for hair at night b4 bedtime, next morning apply steamed towel for 20mins–shampoo, best oils r coconut,jojoba @ayuexpressions

13) LOL – it’s about 2 inches long. how could it NOT be healthy? 🙂 Before: Feria conditioner and washes every 3 days, no more. @jen_bsb

14) In a 6-8 week cycle you should be getting a deep conditioning trmt and a deep protein trmt. You will see the diff in ur hair @KEKA05

15) I use the Frederic Fekkai Shea Butter Hair Mask and leave it on for 30 mins every couple weeks. Works great! @VampyVarnish

16) Instead of blowing your hair out with a damaging blowdryer, let it air dry and then touch up the ends with a curling iron @glambr

17) Prenatal vitamins and hot oil treatments! @DCShoeDiva

18) Do not wash your hair everyday…i do mine every third day…keeps my hair healthy and happy @juliafofulia

19) Once a week, B&B Clarifying shampoo to remove all excess product, then CremedeCoco conditioning mask. Follow with MoroccanOil @pfpicardi

20)I heat up some olive oil at home, then apply it on my hair when it’s warm/cool, then i keep it on for the whole day. @AbrarAlBastaki

-Story contributed by Megan McIntyre of Daily Makeover



