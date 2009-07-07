Top Hair Colors & How To Prevent Fading

Thinking of tweaking your hair color? I just met up with Sharon Doram celebrity colorist and Color Director for Nexxus Salon Hair Care (her clients include Renee Zellweger, Kate Winslet, Julia Roberts, Uma Thurman and Marie-Louise Parker). She gave me the scoop on this summer’s top hair colors, plus a surprisingly simple tip on how to prevent haircolor from fading. Here’s what she’s loving this minute:

Pale and solid blondes like Gwyneth Paltrow. Less is more when it comes to blondes right now. A light pale blonde with more solid tones instead of high-contrast highlights looks fresh and modern.

Chocolate brunettes like Audrina Patridge. The key here is a natural looking brunette shade laced with subtle highlights. A warm chocolate hue is classic and easy to maintain, yet still has an added layer of dimension with natural looking highlights.

Warm auburns like Amy Adams. Warm shades such as copper, strawberry or auburn are the big trend. Steer clear of the blue-based burgundy reds for now.

Hair Color TLC: The secret to gorgeous hair color is keep it super shiny and maintain the depth of your shade for as long as possible. To prevent haircolor from fading, Doram swears by Nexxus Dualiste Color Protection & Instant Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner. “Water from washing your hair is actually the main culprit of causing your hair color to fade. Water penetrates the hair shaft causing it to expand. As a result, the hair cuticle is lifted slightly, making it easier for dye molecules to escape,” says Doram. The Nexxus Dualist Color Protection & Instant Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner are formulated prevent water damage and these dye molecules from escaping.

I’ve been trying this duo out for two weeks now, just after recently getting my own hair color done, and love them. They smell great, keep my hair shiny, and my hair color hasn’t faded a bit.