Top Dermatologists and Nutritionists Talk Eating Your Way To Clearer Skin

Photo: theperfectfit.com.au

Getting a clear complexion isn’t only about the face washes and moisturizers that we apply with care each morning and night. Many dermatologists also believe that your outward appearance has a lot to do with what you are putting inside your body. Dr. Murad, reknowned dermatologist and founder of Murad skincare products, created a philosophy called Inclusive Health with one of the main pillars focusing on what you are putting in your body. Murad says, “Internal care supports all aspects of a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating healthy, nutrient rich foods and taking dietary supplements.”

With summer just around the corner, and warmer weather on the horizon, it’s high time to limit the amount of cover-up we have to cake on to our skin (we’re not exactly keen on make-up meltdown).

Here’s a list of some of the best foods for your skin, so you will have a glowing appearance before it’s time to hit the beach.

Salmon



Photo: media.rd.com

Omega 3 is found in foods such as salmon, oil, nuts, and tuna. This fatty acid can’t be produced by your body, so you have to make sure you get some source of Omega 3 in your diet throughout the day to prevent dry skin and dry hair.

Blueberries



Photo: freesecrets4life.com

Antioxidants do amazing things for your body to protect from disease, but they also protect your skin from damaging UV rays. Dr. Neal Schultz, founder of DermTV.com and an NYC dermatologist said, “Even when the correct sunscreen is used properly, some of the sun’s harmful UV rays get past. Remember SPF 15 can give 88% protection, SPF 30 can give 95%, but not 100% protection.” So, while stocking up on the sunscreen buy an extra carton of blueberries as well.

Spinach



Photo: sciondriver, Flickr

This green leafy vegetable isn’t just for Popeye. Packed with vitamins A and C, the green food not only keeps your skin from drying out but also conditions your hair as well.

Green Tea



Photo: topnews.in

Green tea isn’t just good for curing your throat when you’re ill, but it also helps

to clear your skin. Full of polyphenols, the warm liquid soothes irritation and prevents inflammation.



Yogurt



Photo: whatthehealthmag.files.wordpress.com

Low-fat dairy foods are essential to healthy skin, being packed with vitamin A and calcium. Oz Garcia, a highly-regarded nutritional counselor, who’s worked with Hilary Swank and Kimora Lee Simmons advised, “Full and low-fat dairy such as yogurt, feta cheese and mozzarella are good for skin because they are rich in nutrients and essential fatty acids that aid in skin prodution. Because they are fermented and cultured with probiotics, they help the repair process and build healthy cells for your skin.” Plus, having another great source of vitamin A will give you an extra boost of moisturization to keep your skin hydrated.

More News We Love:

Big Hair is Back! Celebs Try Out the Volume

How to Pick the Best Red Lipstick for Your Skintone

Daily Mirror Challenge- Three Winners Take Home Physicians Formula Spring Line!