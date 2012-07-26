The 10 Most Creatively Packaged Cosmetics

When you are looking for cosmetic products, I’m sure that packaging isn’t the first thing you think about. It might grab your eye, but when it comes down to it you are really just wondering if the product works or not. Even though you may not pay that much attention to the packaging of a product, it really can make or break it. We rounded up some of the top cosmetic package designs that really stand out.

There are brands that offer products with elaborate and colorful packaging, while others tend to be more simplistic in design. The British brand Topshop went with a hand drawn design on all of their cosmetic products. Even though you might not think of them for your makeup needs, they actually carry a wide variety of products and assorted colors. Anna Sui is another brand where clothing comes to mind first. For her cosmetic line, she stuck to the brand image and features products in bold colors with intricate black packaging. We also found perfume brands, such as Nasomatto and Hap & Stahns, that were on the complete opposite spectrum of design.

