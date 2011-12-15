Top Beauty Trends for 2011: We Take You Through the Year

Every year we see new beauty trends come (and often go) and this year was no different. Certain trends will stick around, such as our new-found obsession with nude lips, vivid metallic smokey eyes and amped up eyelashes. But others, generally the more “out there” trends, end up leaving as quickly as they came. You know the ones: dip-dye hair, feather hair extensions, and intricate nail art.
Exaggerated Lashes: It's nothing new that we all want long lashes, but this year we saw piece-y, thick and separated lashes on the runways and red carpets.
Nude Lips:
Red lipstick will always be a classic staple, but we've seen a lot of celebrities and models alike applying nude lipstick to balance out their makeup looks.
Metallics:
We've always been able to find a bit of shimmer in our eyeshadow, but metallics have now found their way into our lipsticks. They've also trended towards more impactful looks for the eye.
Nail Art:
Nail art took tweens, teens and lets face it, adults by storm this year. We painted everything from holiday decorations to runway-inspired patterns onto our fingers, and loved it.
The Twist:
The latest in red carpet (or off the carpet) styles, '50s inspired twists have made a comeback. Between ScarJo and Katy Perry, we're expecting to see a lot more of these through the holiday season.
Fuchsia Lips:
Giving more life to our lips this year was the punchy fuchsia, which was spotted on everyone from fair-skinned (then blondes) like Emma Stone to darker-skinned Nicki Minaj.
Dip-Dye:
The ombre trend took a new turn this year as many celebrities, designers and even myself played with bright colors to add a bit of life to the bottom of strands.
The "Lob":
One of the most popular haircuts of the year, the "lob," or long bob, took Hollywood by storm. With Jessica Alba, Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johannson all trying out the look as an easy transitional style we saw it fly into the mainstream.
The New Ponytail:
Ponytails were dressed up a bit this year, taking the style out of the gym and onto the red carpet.
Hair Accessories:
From feather hair extensions (do you remember how mad those farmers were?) to bedazzled barattes, we went all out this year to add a little something extra.