Top Beauty Trends for 2011: We Take You Through the Year

Every year we see new beauty trends come (and often go) and this year was no different. Certain trends will stick around, such as our new-found obsession with nude lips, vivid metallic smokey eyes and amped up eyelashes. But others, generally the more “out there” trends, end up leaving as quickly as they came. You know the ones: dip-dye hair, feather hair extensions, and intricate nail art.

Above we’ve gone through the top beauty trends of the year — let us know your favorite in the comments section below, or of course, if you think we’ve left any out!