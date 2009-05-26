Top 7 New Sunscreens

The sun may be blazing, but with these smart sunscreen buys, we’ve got you covered from your nose to your toes.

Hissyfit Saving Face SPF 50+, $49

This multi-tasking makeup is an anti-aging cream, broad-spectrum sunscreen and foundation all rolled into one. It features Australian daisy to boost cell renewal, pomegranate and green tea to protect against free radicals, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield against UV rays and shea butter, jojoba oil and wheat protein to moisturize. Wow!

Where to buy: DermStore.com

Coola LipLux, $12

This organic lip balm features SPF 15, antioxidant raspberry butter, skin-repairing avocado butter and moisturizing and softening aloe vera, shea butter and jojoba oil to keep lips protected, hydrated and healthy.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hampton Sun SPF 15 Sun Tanning Gel, $35

If you can’t stand the feel of chalky, heavy sunscreens, then give this silky spray-on gel a try. It features UVA and UVB protection and is full of natural oils, aloe, vitamins and antioxidants to help condition, revitalize and nourish skin as it shields it from the sun’s harmful rays.

Where to buy: Hampton Sun

Bare Escentuals BareMinerals Sun Proof Fun, $28

These eye shadows have some serious sun smarts. The four summery shades each feature micronized titanium dioxide, which provides SPF 20 protection from UVA and UVB rays. So you can create a gorgeous eyeshadow look that also protects your delicate eyelids from the sun.

Where to buy: Sephora

Clinique SPF 45 Targeted Protection Stick, $17.50

When it comes to convenience, you just can’t beat a sunscreen stick; they’re easy to apply, don’t require you to get your hands all goopy and are the perfect size to get delicate spots like the ears, eyes and nose. In addition to full spectrum UV protection, this little stick also has vitamin E to ward off free radicals and jojoba to help condition the skin.

Where to buy: Clinique

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, $26

Your skin isn’t the only thing the sun wreaks havoc on. Exposure to UV rays causes your hair color to fade and your strands to dry out. This lightweight, water-resistant spray features UVA/UVB inhibitors derived from wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils to help protect your hair from sun exposure. It also has green tea, organic sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to defend against free radicals, plus organic shea butter, coconut and palm oils to condition and detangle without weighing down your ‘do.

Where to buy: Aveda

Doctor T’s Supergoop SPF 30 Super-Spray, $24

Perfect for kids or adults with sensitive skin, this spray-on SPF 30 is made with a base of 20% aloe vera, so it both calms and soothes as it protects. It’s fragrance- and irritant-free and features vitamins A, C and E to fend off aging free radicals and shield your skin from pollution.

Where to buy: SuperGoop.com