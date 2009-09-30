Top 7 Back Stage Beauty Looks From Milan

We know how much you loved our Milan Fashion Week round-up; being backstage can be hectic, with models running around half naked, makeup artists short on time, and designers running the show. Here’s a look at our favorite beauty looks and trends to match the Spring collections.

Marni: The headpieces/scarves used to complete the hair for the Marni show were not only absolutely adorable, but practical. For a bad hair day or when your running out of time in the morning, slip on an Marni-inspired scarf, and go through your day feeling relaxed and comfortable.

Etro: This style must have been inspired by none other than Grace Coddington of Vogue. Move over Anna; no longer is a chic blonde bob the must-have cut. The look is big, bold, and beautifully crimped.

Missoni: We loved this twisted braid. Although we’re pretty sure it’s not exactly the do-it-yourself hairstyle, that’s what good roommates are for. This pink shade for the lips matched the theme of innocence perfectly.

Fendi: The messy twist. We’re pretty sure it looks as if the models rolled out of bed, and headed straight to the runway. However hard we may try, this effortlessly chic hair style might only be achievable by doing exactly that; rolling out of bed.

Dolce and Gabbana: If we could pick one beauty trend to continue from season to season it would have to be bright red lips. The classic look of a red lip is sexy, sophisticated, and timeless.

Bottega Veneta: These two models must be laughing at each others’ eyebrows. The look for Bottega was bleaching the eyebrows white while pairing with bright white headbands. Would you ever dye your eyebrows white? We certainly won’t be emulating this trend, but hey, Lady Gaga probably will.

Versace: Showing off her plush purple shadowed eyes, this model is probably winking at how wonderful she knew the Versace collection was going to be this season. Filled with pastel colors for spring, this lavender shade complemented the collection perfectly. The nude lip and purple shadow trends were all over the NY Fashion Week runways, and found themselves a home in Versace’s collection in Milan.